Robert Lewandowski delivers honest Harry Kane verdict as Bayern Munich striker threatens to break his Bundesliga scoring record

Lewandowski has revealed he is closely monitoring Kane’s pursuit of his long-standing Bundesliga scoring record, as the England captain continues to light up German football with Bayern.
The Polish striker, now 37 and playing for Barcelona, set a remarkable benchmark during the 2020-21 season with Bayern, scoring 41 league goals in just 29 appearances to surpass the legendary Gerd Müller’s record. With Kane now leading Bayern’s attack in prolific fashion, the possibility of that milestone being challenged is growing stronger by the week.