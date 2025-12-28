Barcelona made an extraordinary financial calculation during the closing stages of their 2022-23 La Liga campaign involving star striker Lewandowski. With the league title already secured and the season nearing its conclusion, the club faced the prospect of triggering a sizeable performance-related payment linked to the forward’s goal tally.
Lewandowski had reached 23 league goals, and a clause in his transfer agreement meant that scoring two more would activate an additional €2.5 million payment to his former club, Bayern Munich. Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties at the time, senior figures at the club were keen to avoid any extra outgoing costs.
Reports emerged in November suggesting that Lewandowski had been informally asked to refrain from scoring in the final matches of that season. While the request sounded implausible for a club built on sporting excellence, it reflected the reality of a side operating under intense economic constraints, where even relatively small sums were treated as significant.