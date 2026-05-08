‘Great addition’ - Robbie Keane backed to bring quality to Old Firm giants Celtic that Ange Postecoglou return would lack

Martin O’Neill, at 74 years of age, finds himself back in the dugout at present. He has taken the reins on a couple of occasions this season after answering SOS calls from Glasgow. A Scottish Premiership title and domestic cup double remains up for grabs in 2026.
Another changing of the guard will take place over the summer, with Celtic in the process of identifying and approaching suitable candidates. Several names have been added to the pot, with decisions needing to be made on whether to favour potential or pedigree.
Keane fits into the first of those brackets, having decided to cut his managerial teeth in the somewhat surprising surroundings of Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv and over in Hungary at Ferencvaros. Title glory has been savoured in both of those posts, allowing the 45-year-old Irishman’s stock to soar.