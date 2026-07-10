Robbie Keane x Martin O’Neill: Celtic get managerial partnership advice from former Hoops striker after seeing ex-Republic of Ireland international ‘earn his stripes’

It could be that the 46-year-old is approached when the time comes to replace O’Neill, with ex-Hoops striker Cascarino - speaking on behalf of Tonybet, whose World Cup Card Collection campaign can see Irish customers win up to €100,000 - telling GOAL when asked if Keane should be on the Bhoys' radar: “I hope so. I knew Robbie when he was a young kid, when I was in the team with Ireland and he'd come up front and play alongside me.

“Robbie, he's gone away trying to earn his stripes. That's what you have to do sometimes. And you're not going to get a Premier League job easily. There's just too many names in there that owners can look at and go, ‘that's what we want’.

“But I do think that Robbie and Celtic would be a great link. I like the idea of Martin O'Neill being at the club and maybe he'd oversee someone like Robbie. And let's get it right, Martin would help him. He wouldn't hinder him.

“I always remember Steve Staunton when he got the job and he had Sir Bobby Robson for a small time. I felt it was a pity because Bobby was quite poorly at that time. It would have been better to have a Bobby Robson who could have helped Steve Staunton a lot more. But Bobby was sort of at the end of his career when he did that.

“But I do feel experience above you is useful, especially just dealing with the board and dealing with people upstairs, which is something that I think can frustrate a lot of managers.”