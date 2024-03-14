‘That seems poetic’ - Rob McElhenney sends heartwarming League One target to legendary Wrexham fan on his 100th birthday after seeing League Two prediction come true
Rob McElhenney sent heartwarming wishes to a Wrexham fan on his 100th birthday after seeing his League Two prediction come true a year ago.
- Wrexham's oldest fan, Arthur Massey, receives birthday wish
- Massey featured in 'Welcome to Wrexham' docuseries
- McElhenney sets ambitious League One target