Rob McElhenney wowed by 'great' Wrexham opponents as Phil Parkinson's side grind to 'tough' win in League One

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonRob McElhenney wowed by 'great' Wrexham opponents as Phil Parkinson's side grind to 'tough' win in League OneWrexhamLeague OneWrexham vs MansfieldMansfieldWrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has praised Mansfield Town for their performance after they were beaten by the Red Dragons on Saturday.