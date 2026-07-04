Riyad Mahrez sees contract terminated by Al-Ahli after announcing Algeria retirement as transfer speculation grows

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli have confirmed that Mahrez has left the club with immediate effect, bringing an end to his three-year stay in Jeddah. The club released an official statement on social media to bid farewell to the 35-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2023.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, the club said: "Three unforgettable years. Countless magical moments. A legacy that will forever live in the hearts of every Al Ahli fan."

Despite the warm sentiments from the hierarchy, the move has reportedly caused friction with a section of the fan base that was desperate to see the creative winger remain at the club for the final year of his contract.







