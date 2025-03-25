Riqui Puig salary: How much does LA Galaxy star earn per week and annually in MLS?

Everything you need to know about Riqui Puig's salary at LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy's highly-rated midfielder Riqui Puig is one of many gems produced by Barcelona's youth academy La Masia.

Coming through the ranks at the Blaugrana club, Puig was destined to become a top midfielder at Barcelona. However, after spending four seasons with the first team at Barcelona, the then 23-year-old made a surprising decision to embark on a new journey in MLS.

Since his arrival at the club, Puig has become an integral part of the dressing room, even leading the Los Angeles-based club to the MLS Cup title in 2024.

Apart from being a top player, Puig is also one of the highest earners at the club.

GOAL delved into the numbers with the MLS salary guide and found out just how much the Spaniard is on!

*Salaries are gross