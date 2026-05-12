Rio Ferdinand backs Senne Lammens to be Man Utd No.1 for 'next ten years' after bringing much-needed 'calmness'

With seven clean sheets and 75 saves already recorded this season, Lammens has justified the club’s decision to hand him a contract until June 2030. Ferdinand believes the goalkeeper’s temperament is his greatest asset for the long term.

He added: "I don't think it matters how good or bad he plays, I think he'll be the same level - very level-headed and he won't get out of his pram too much about anything. I think he's one for the next 10 years at Manchester United, he's going to be the No.1. He's someone again, got a definite great foundation to start building from what he's shown this season."