Richarlison set for Brazil recall! Carlo Ancelotti ready to call up Tottenham striker after Europa League heroics as striker eyes first cap since 2023

RicharlisonC. AncelottiTottenhamPremier LeagueBrazil

Richarlison is reportedly set for a Brazil recall as Carlo Ancelotti is ready to call up the Tottenham striker after his Europa League heroics.

  • Richarlison started during Tottenham's UEL heroics
  • Could be set for a national team return under Ancelotti
  • Had earlier worked with the Italian at Everton
