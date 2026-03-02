Riccardo Calafiori reveals dream of Roma return as Arsenal star explains how struggles under Jose Mourinho sparked exit from Serie A side

Calafiori’s departure from Roma remains a point of contention for many supporters, who watched a homegrown talent slip through the net. The defender revealed that his relationship with then-manager Jose Mourinho shifted dramatically following a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Bodo Glimt in the Europa Conference League. It was a night that effectively ended his chances of breaking into the starting eleven permanently, leading to a frustrating loan spell at Genoa.

Recalling that difficult period, Calafiori explained: "I started the first six months with Mourinho, at the beginning it went quite well and I played as a starter. After the 6-1 against Bodo Glimt I didn't play anymore and I wanted to have more space." He added: "I went to Genoa on loan, the situation was complicated. Inside me I never resigned myself, but the idea remained in my head. At that moment I was really down."