‘We really didn’t want to do it’ - Riccardo Calafiori reveals why Arsenal stars considered SKIPPING Premier League trophy parade despite 'best day of my life' claim

Speaking to Arsenal's official website, Calafiori reflected on the surreal experience of clinching the title on a personal milestone. "It’s hard to explain, but it was incredibly satisfying and also a great relief for the entire club and the Arsenal family," he said. "All the players were together that night, at the training ground, watching Manchester City against Bournemouth.

"And we were all together celebrating. It was just amazing. It’s the best day of my life, for sure, because it was also my birthday. It was crazy."

The 24-year-old also fondly recalled an earlier, unexpected triumph that helped shape his winning mentality. "I won some trophies, even before I played for Roma, which was my first professional team," he continued. "There’s one I always remember, which is not that important, but for me it was. When I was 13 or 14 I was already playing for Roma, but I also played for my school. We were in a big tournament where you play against other schools in Rome and we got to the final, and then won this prestigious tournament.

"I’m still really grateful for this because I’ve got great memories of it. My team-mates, were also my classmates, we had a mixed team with one girl in our side as well, and I don’t think we were expected to win it. But we did really well. It was difficult but we came together as a really good team and we won it."



