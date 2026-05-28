'We all exploded!' - Riccardo Calafiori labels Man City draw 'the best moment' of Premier League title success as Arsenal star gives insight into wild celebrations

The versatile defender recalled the exact moment Mikel Arteta's squad realised they had finally crossed the finish line as champions. Speaking to la Repubblica, Calafiori said: "Winning the Premier League was one of my childhood dreams. And it was incredible, considering how the season went.

"The best moment was the final whistle of the Bournemouth-Manchester City match. We all exploded: the staff, the players. We were all together, wishing each other well. We felt lighter. The title had been missing for 22 years. Wandering around the city, I realised how important it was for the fans and the people."

Reflecting on his rapid integration into English football under Arteta's guidance, Calafiori added: "At the start of the season, speaking with Arteta, I realised how much he believed in me. It wasn't a given, I didn't even expect it. I came here to get out of my comfort zone. Adapting wasn't easy; it's a complicated league. But I would recommend it to many young Italians."