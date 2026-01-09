Revealed: Xavi wants Premier League job but truth comes out over Barcelona legend's links to vacant Man Utd post

Speculation linking Xavi to the Old Trafford hot seat has intensified following United's decision to part ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this week. The Spaniard has been out of work since his departure from Barcelona in May 2024, making him one of the most high-profile free agents on the market.

However, despite reports suggesting talks were already underway, Fabrizio Romano has moved to clarify the "truth" regarding the situation. Speaking via Sport, the journalist confirmed that while Xavi is on the radar, there is no direct dialogue between the parties at this stage. The Red Devils have only just commenced their formal process to identify a successor to Amorim, and while lists are being drawn up, phones have not yet been ringing off the hook.

United are in the early stages of what must be a meticulous selection process. Having burned through another manager, the INEOS-led sporting department is under immense pressure to get this appointment right. Consequently, while Xavi is a name that holds significant weight in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, the idea that a deal is "advanced" or "concrete" is premature.