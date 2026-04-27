MatchWornShirt/RED
Revealed: Why Man Utd will play with a different front-of-shirt sponsor vs Brentford
United to wear special edition shirt vs Brentford
Michael Carrick's side will take to the pitch against Brentford wearing a special edition shirt with (RED) as the front-of-shirt sponsor. And thanks to a partnership between United, MatchWornShirt (MWS) and (RED), fans and collectors will be able to get their hands on the match-worn, issued and signed shirts from those from the starting XI and substitutes.
- Getty Images Sport
'Turning passion into something bigger'
Tijmen Zonderwijk, co-founder at MatchWornShirt, said: "These shirts represent the very best of football - moments on the pitch transformed into meaningful impact off it. By bringing fans closer to the game they love, we’re turning that passion into something bigger, helping to raise critical funds and awareness for life-saving global health programmes around the world."
'Each shirt tells a story'
Kate Charles, Managing Director of (RED), said: "This collection shows how purpose-driven partnerships can turn the power of sport into real-world impact. Each shirt tells a story from the pitch, while also helping to fund life-saving global health programs in communities where they are needed most."
- Getty Images Sport
Shirts available for one week
The shirts will be made available to fans and collectors via the MWS website and app, running from April 27 to May 2. Fans can learn more about the auction and participate via www.mws.com.