Revealed: When Ruben Amorim is planning to break silence on Man Utd sacking

Amorim has adopted a strategic vow of silence following his dismissal from United, with reports suggesting fans will have to wait until the end of the season to hear his side of the story. According to The Daily Mail, the former Sporting CP boss has no intention of issuing a statement in the immediate future.

This approach stands in stark contrast to his tenure at Old Trafford, where Amorim became well-known for his explosive comments during press conferences. His willingness to speak his mind often dominated headlines, but he has opted for a complete media blackout since being relieved of his duties.

The source claims that Amorim is set to wait until the current campaign has fully wrapped up before breaking his silence on how his dream move to the Premier League "rapidly soured". While the appetite for his version of events is high among the fanbase and the media, the Portuguese coach appears determined to keep his counsel for the next few months, turning down the opportunity to fire back at the club hierarchy while the team is still competing on the pitch.