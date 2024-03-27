Revealed: When Pep Guardiola plans to LEAVE Man City with trial for 115 FFP charges looming as shock new report claims legendary manager will take Jurgen Klopp route
Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to leave his role as Manchester City manager when his current contract expires in 2025.
- Guardiola set to leave at end of contract
- Backed to follow Jurgen Klopp in taking a break from football
- Man City facing 115 charges of FFP breaches