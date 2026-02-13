Revealed: When 40-year-old Luka Modric will make a decision on AC Milan contract extension as Rossoneri also sweat on USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Pulisic is another that has spoken of feeling the history of Milan when arriving at San Siro. He completed his switch during the summer of 2023, when ties were severed with Premier League giants Chelsea.
The United States international has enjoyed a productive spell in Italy, with personal bests being posted. He scored 17 goals last season and has become a talismanic presence for the Rossoneri. The 27-year-old is into double figures again on the goal front this term.
Milan opened contract talks with Pulisic last year, but are still waiting on an agreement to be reached. The American forward put discussions on hold after missing out on European qualification for the 2025-26 campaign.
Fellow countryman Brad Friedel has told GOAL that the hard-working forward appears to be considering a change of scenery. The ex-USMNT goalkeeper said: “I think it suggests that he is leaving his options open. When I was at clubs, I always wanted to sign my contracts when I was happy at places. I can only go on personal experience, I liked having multiple years on the contract - you never know with injuries around the corner. If I was truly happy at a place, I really enjoyed having two or three years on a contract.
“There are only two reasons for not signing. One, you are not happy with the contract. Two, you are keeping your options open. Maybe he has given a verbal commitment. I would assume that he is keeping his options open. If you are happy somewhere and you are happy with the numbers, you sign the contract.”