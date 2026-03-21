Revealed: When JJ Gabriel could make first Man Utd senior appearance with debut delayed due to Premier League rules

Current United manager Carrick has been asked about Gabriel and made it clear he thinks the teenager has huge potential. "He's doing really well, JJ. We've got some really good young players in the academy and we try and get the younger players up [with the first-team] as much as we can," he told reporters earlier this month.

"We're always trying to give that exposure to the players to come and train and feel it. JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that and he's had a really good season for the U18s. We obviously think an awful lot of him, but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to step up. What he's done when he's trained, he's done well as you'd expect and it's good to have the younger players come up with us."