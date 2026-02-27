Revealed: The truth behind Barcelona’s contact with Harry Kane over potential summer transfer from Bayern Munich

Kane was seeing a move in 2026 mooted when exit clauses in his Bayern contract were active, with it suggested that he could be lured away from the Allianz Arena for £57 million ($77m). They are said to have expired.

That has not, however, stopped Xavi Vilajoana - who is hoping to wrestle power at Barca away from Joan Laporta - from saying: “We've already made some contact, and I think he's a player who would be a great fit, pending his contractual situation: it's Harry Kane.

“Kane is a centre-forward who would fit in perfectly with our style of play. He's a striker who is capable of dropping back to link up with his team-mates. He is also capable of playing as a pure No.9, a killer, a finisher. He is a player who brings mobility. He also performs well when teams sit deep. He would add a lot of value to Barcelona's game.”