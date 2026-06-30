Revealed: Terms of Real Madrid's record-breaking Michael Olise bid - with raid on Bayern Munich for French winger set to eclipse Neymar’s historic €222m transfer

In a move that would send shockwaves through the global football market, Real Madrid are allegedly readying a package for Olise that totals an incredible €223 million (£192m/$255m). According to a report from SPORT, the proposal consists of a fixed fee of €190m (£164m/$217m) complemented by €33m (£28m/$38m) in performance-related variables.

This staggering sum would surpass the €222 million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017, making the Frenchman the most expensive player in history. The deal represents a significant escalation in Perez's transfer strategy.

During a recent electoral campaign, the Real Madrid president reportedly stated, "I am going to make the largest offer that Real Madrid has ever made for a footballer to a European team," a promise he now seems determined to fulfill.







