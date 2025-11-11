Revealed: Ruben Amorim singled out Manuel Ugarte for BRUTAL criticism in front of whole Man Utd squad after Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

United suffered a 1-0 defeat to domestic rivals that day, denying them major silverware and qualification for continental competition in 2025-26. Uruguay international Ugarte was an unused substitute against Spurs, but still attracted unwelcome attention from his manager ahead of a Premier League season closer at home to Aston Villa.
Amorim called a meeting, attended by the entire Red Devils squad, a day prior to facing the Villans at Old Trafford. It was during that discussion that he informed Argentina international winger Alejandro Garnacho that he would need a “good agent” during the summer transfer window, with the 21-year-old winger eventually being offloaded to Chelsea.