Revealed: Real Madrid's stance on Xabi Alonso's future as manager after Supercopa Clasico defeat deepens ex-midfielder's problems

Alonso, who guided Bayer Leverkusen to Bundesliga title glory in his previous post, was considered to be the perfect candidate to take Real forward - as he knows all about the demands of operating under the brightest of La Liga spotlights.
He was able to end Madrid’s run of four consecutive losses to arch-rivals Barcelona when overseeing an eventful Clasico win in October 2025. Real did, however, come unstuck against the same opposition in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final.
They lost that contest, which was played out in Saudi Arabia, 3-2. Vinicius Junior registered a stunning solo goal for the Blancos, but they came up short in another bid for major silverware - having seen off cross-city neighbours Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.