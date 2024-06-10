Jack Grealish Premier League trophy Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Jamie Spencer

Revealed: Premier League fans choose club over country! Majority of supporters would rather see their team win the title than Harry Kane and Co triumph at Euro 2024 - despite 58-year wait for glory

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLiverpoolChelseaArsenalManchester CityTottenham

More than 60 per cent of Premier League fans have admitted they place more importance on the Premier League than international success with England.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Two thousand fans polled on loyalties
  • Club vs country debate has an answer
  • Chelsea supporters most patriotic
Article continues below