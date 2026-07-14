Revealed: Percentage of game time that Lionel Messi spends walking - with Argentine GOAT ‘adapting to dominate’ ahead of World Cup semi-final clash with England

According to a recent report by the BBC, Messi has walked for 47% of the distance he has covered at the current World Cup, marking the highest percentage of any outfield player. Instead of succumbing to a physical decline, Messi has adapted so he can dominate. He covers just 8.2km per 90 minutes and averages only 2.7 sprints per match, a sharp drop from 5.3 four years ago.

However, his output remains unparalleled. Messi has recorded 33 shots and created 21 chances, combining for the highest total since Diego Maradona in 1986. While his movement has decreased, his influence has only amplified, proving that reading the game is now his greatest asset.