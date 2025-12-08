Revealed: Liverpool ready to turn to club legend Steven Gerrard if axe falls on under-pressure Arne Slot as Mohamed Salah saga adds to woes

All was happy in the Liverpool camp back then, but Slot and hisunderperforming players are now facing some uncomfortable questions. The man calling the shots has maintained that he boasts the full support of his board.

Slot has said when asked if he boasts backing there: “Yeah but not in the sense that they tell me every single minute ‘we support you’, ‘we support you’, ‘we support you’.” We talk a lot. If we are winning, last season, and if we are losing. And then they are helpful to me, to the team.

“So yeah, we do have those conversations, but they don’t call me in every single minute of the day to tell me that they still trust me. We do have the normal conversations and in those conversations I feel the trust.”

It remains to be seen whether the Liverpool hierarchy continue to support Slot or start to consider a change in the dugout. According to DaveOCKOP, some thought has been given to another fresh start.

It is claimed that “Steven Gerrard is under consideration to step in on an interim basis if Arne Slot is sacked”. If such a move were to happen, then a stunning homecoming would be taken in by the legendary former Reds captain.