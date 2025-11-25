Revealed: Lionel Messi reached complete agreement to rejoin Barcelona in 2023 with official contract drafted

The Argentine legend was prevented from saying his goodbyes on the field in Catalunya when announcing an emotional departure from the Liga giants in 2021 after his contract expired. With Barcelona unable to fund a contract extension at that point due to severe financial constraints, Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
His stint in the French capital lasted for two years and in between, he completed his lifelong dream of winning the World Cup with Argentina as he led La Albiceleste to their third title in Qatar.