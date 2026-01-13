Revealed: Kylian Mbappe took huge risk to try and SAVE Xabi Alonso's job at Real Madrid

While the 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final ultimately sealed Alonso’s fate, reports from France have now disclosed that Mbappe played the match while significantly hampered by a knee injury. The French captain’s decision to take to the field was a calculated gamble, driven by a personal desire to protect a manager he had grown to admire deeply.
According to L'Équipe, Mbappe was fully aware that the Clasico showdown in Saudi Arabia was effectively a referendum on Alonso’s tenure. Sensing that a defeat would be the final nail in the coffin for the project, the forward made himself available despite suffering from a sprained knee that should have ruled him out of action until January 21. It was a sacrificial act from the club’s top scorer, who put his long-term fitness on the line in the hope that his presence could turn the tide against their bitter rivals.