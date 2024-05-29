Kylian Mbappe PSG 2023-24Getty
Gill Clark

Revealed: Kylian Mbappe allegedly owed €80m by PSG as Real Madrid-bound forward's exit threatens to turn ugly

Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersReal MadridLigue 1LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe is allegedly still owed €80 million by Paris Saint-Germain as his departure from the club for Real Madrid threatens to turn ugly.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mbappe has announced he will leave PSG
  • Striker still owed huge sums by French club
  • Expected to join La Liga champions Real Madrid
Article continues below