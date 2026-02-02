Revealed: How long injured Jude Bellingham will be out for & the games Real Madrid midfielder will miss

Bellingham lasted fewer than 10 minutes of Real Madrid’s meeting with Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu. He chased a ball down the left flank, but was forced to pull up before gaining possession.
He was clearly in some distress, with medical staff being waved onto the field. It quickly became apparent that he would be unable to continue, with interim Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa having to tinker with his plans.
La Liga title hopefuls Real have delivered an update on their official website, saying in a statement: “Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”