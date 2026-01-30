Revealed: How Jose Mourinho masterminded 'the miracle of Da Luz' after Benfica's epic Champions League win against Real Madrid

Questions have been asked of whether Mourinho, at 63 years of age, is cut out for life in modern management. He oversaw trophy wins - including league titles and European successes - at Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma.
He did, however, struggle at Fenerbahce in Turkey and returned to his roots in Lisbon aware that his reputation needed to be rebuilt in the eyes of some. A stunning victory over La Liga giants has helped to highlight how Mourinho has lost none of his spark.