Revealed: How Bayern Munich plan to end Harry Kane transfer talk as contract extension update delivered on 500-goal striker

As things stand, Kane is only tied to terms at the Allianz Arena through to the summer of 2027. It was revealed at one stage that interested parties from outside of the Bundesliga could enter into discussions if they put a £57 million ($77m) bid on the table.
No offers arrived, and those transfer triggers were deactivated at the end of the 2026 winter window. Anybody hoping to prise Kane away from Bavaria would now have to pay whatever Bayern demand for their talismanic No.9.
The reigning Bundesliga champions - who have helped Kane to lift his fabled trophy curse - have no intention of sanctioning a sale. Instead, they are exploring the option of keeping the prolific frontman around beyond the end of next season.