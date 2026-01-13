Revealed: Endrick could return to Real Madrid THIS MONTH despite dream start at Lyon as Xabi Alonso sacking changes Brazil wonderkid's situation

Alonso was relieved of his duties at Santiago Bernabeu on Monday, less than 24 hours after Real suffered a Super Cup final defeat to Clasico rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia. Another fresh start is being readied in Madrid.
With a new manager about to take the helm, with Alvaro Arbeloa filling in as caretaker for now, Endrick may enjoy a new lease of life with the Liga giants. It has been confirmed that a recall clause is in place. That must, however, be triggered before January 20.
With that in mind, and Endrick needing regular game time at this stage of his career, it is considered unlikely that a stint in France will be cut surprisingly short. Fabrizio Romano has admitted as much.
The transfer guru has posted on social media, while also discussing the matter with DAZN Espana: “Real Madrid have re-call clause for Endrick deal at Olympique Lyon but no plans to activate it following Xabi Alonso out. Clause only valid until January 20 + Real very happy with Endrick start at OL and player very happy after debut goal.”