Revealed: Cost of owning Inter Miami grass graced by Lionel Messi as MLS Cup winners join trend of selling turf ahead of move to new stadium in 2026

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was lured to the United States by David Beckham and Co after becoming a free agent at Paris Saint-Germain. He had spent two seasons in France after severing career-long ties with La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Messi family did not enjoy the happiest of times at Parc des Princes, but settled quickly in South Florida. Leagues Cup glory was savoured a matter of weeks after linking up with the Herons, while the Supporters’ Shield was claimed in 2024 with a record-breaking points tally.

Inter Miami landed the ultimate prize in 2025, as they lifted the MLS Cup, with talismanic captain Messi winning the Golden Boot while becoming the first man to collect back-to-back MVP awards.