Richard Mills

Revealed: Atletico Madrid tried to pull out of Conor Gallagher deal despite £33m agreement with Chelsea

Valencia's sporting director alleges that Atletico Madrid tried to pull out of the Conor Gallagher move as their bid to sign Javi Guerra collapsed.

  • Gallagher seems set to join Atletico Madrid
  • Move from Chelsea nearly fell through
  • Atletico were 'dragging their feet' over transfer
