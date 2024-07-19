Revealed: The 11 Spanish stadiums set to be used at 2030 FIFA World Cup

GettyGill ClarkRevealed: The 11 Spanish stadiums set to be used at 2030 FIFA World CupSpainWorld CupLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridReal SociedadLas PalmasMalagaAtletico MadridAthletic ClubSpain’s Football Federation has confirmed the 11 stadiums they plan to use for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpain, Portugal & Morocco to host 2030 World CupSpanish venues have now been decidedFinal could be held at the Santiago BernabeuArticle continues below