Retirement hint? Lionel Messi makes emotional statement ahead of 2026 World Cup final - with Argentine GOAT preparing for ‘The Last Tango’ against Spain

Messi is on the verge of another historic moment in his unparalleled professional career. On the eve of the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, the Rosario native took to social media to reflect on the impact this group of players has had on his country's collective memory.

The Argentine captain was emphatic in expressing his pride in his team-mates and the journey they have shared during this World Cup cycle in North America.

"The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step," Messi wrote on his official Instagram account.

"Thanks to each of my team-mates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family."



