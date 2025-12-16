'Result should be completely different' - Ruben Amorim points finger after Man Utd held to draw by Bournemouth in 'crazy' eight-goal thriller

For Amorim, the frustration was unmistakable. Speaking after the final whistle, he insisted United’s dominance, particularly before the interval, should have translated into victory.

"It's really disappointing. We are really disappointed. Crazy game," he said. "It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half. We dominated and created so many chances. We had to go to half-time with a different result. In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different."

Amorim pointed to the opening stages of the second half as a decisive moment, referencing similar lapses earlier in the season.

"I think six minutes into the second half, similar to Nottingham [Forest], we lost the concentration and they scored two goals, but we managed to get back into the game," he added. "We score two goals again and then we have to finish the game. A throw-in in our possession, we need to think about, not to go again but to take calm and to close the game. In the end, it was a fun game."

