Relief for Wrexham! Ryan Barnett scorcher secures first win in four games as League One promotion rivals Mansfield Town left frustrated after dominating against Red Dragons League One Wrexham Wrexham vs Mansfield Mansfield R. Barnett

Ryan Barnett scored a stunning goal as Wrexham stopped the rot and dug in to beat Mansfield 1-0 in a clash between two League One promotion rivals.