Relief for Real Madrid! Kylian Mbappe expected to be included for Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after stepping up recovery from ankle injury
Real Madrid will reportedly be boosted by Kylian Mbappe's availability for the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after he recovered from an injury.
- Mbappe set to be fit for Copa del Rey final
- Picked up an injury against Arsenal last week
- Real Madrid face Barcelona in the final on Saturday