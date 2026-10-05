‘Sky’s the limit’ - How Reigan Heskey is settling it at Koln following transfer from Man City as ex-England striker dad Emile explains what success looks like for 18-year-old forward

Heskey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his ex-Leicester, Liverpool and Aston Villa striker father. Emile savoured FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup successes in his playing days, while earning 62 senior caps for England.
Reigan has already starred for the Young Lions at U17 and U18 level, gracing a World Cup tournament in 2025, and is considered to have inherited useful family traits such as pace, power and finishing ability.
Those qualities allowed him to catch the eye in City’s fabled academy system, with a competitive debut being made alongside brother Jaden in a Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield in September 2025.
With his path to regular first-team football being blocked by seasoned international performers, as a role on the left flank is sought, the decision was taken to spread wings and embrace a fresh start during the summer of 2026.
A transfer package that could be worth as much as £7 million ($9m) was agreed with Koln. Heskey has been eased into the fold by new employers, with just one 15-minute substitute appearance being taken in so far.
He is, however, still finding his feet and remains confident that full potential will be unlocked in time. That is an opinion shared by his father - a man who knows all about learning your trade and making the most of opportunities that present themselves at a young age.