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Shimizu S-Pulse v Kyoto Purple Sanga - J.League J1 2nd StageJ.LEAGUE
Adhe Makayasa

'It's better if they think I'm dead!' - Former Corinthians and Vasco striker Regis Pitbull living on the streets amid severe crack addiction

Corinthians
Regis Pitbull
Vasco da Gama
Serie A

Former Corinthians and Vasco da Gama striker Regis Pitbull is currently living on the streets of Sao Paulo while battling a severe addiction to crack cocaine. The 49-year-old former professional has become completely unrecognisable after years of substance abuse, leaving him isolated from his family and taking shelter in makeshift encampments.

  • Striker battles street homelessness

    Former Ponte Preta, Corinthians, and Vasco forward Regis is currently living rough on the streets and alleyways of Pirituba, in the northern zone of Sao Paulo, as reported by Globo Esporte journalist Emilio Botta. The 49-year-old takes shelter beneath tarpaulins, worn blankets, and cardboard in a small square surrounded by rubble and accumulated waste. A devastating battle with crack cocaine addiction has cost him his home, his dignity, and nearly all support from family and friends.


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  • Kyoto Purple Sanga v Kawasaki Frontale - J.League J1 2nd StageJ.LEAGUE

    Heartbreaking despair laid bare

    Reflecting on his tragic decline in a conversation with Botta, the former forward laid bare his overwhelming anguish as he stated: "It's better if they think I'm dead... I don't want anyone to know I exist."

    Alarm over his circumstances initially spread after former team-mates from an amateur side raised concerns about his deteriorating health. His struggles with substance dependency trace back to his playing career, having twice tested positive for cannabis in routine anti-doping controls.


  • Addiction derails journeyman career

    The forward recorded 49 goals in 170 competitive appearances throughout his nomadic playing career, which included teams like Coritiba, Bahia, Portuguesa, and stints in Japan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. However, illicit drugs steadily eroded control over his personal life following his retirement from professional football. Legal troubles worsened his situation after a 2025 arrest for assaulting a building manager, which resulted in him being forced out of his own apartment.

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  • Kyoto Purple Sanga v Avispa Fukuoka - J.League J1 1st StageJ.LEAGUE

    Legal battles cloud future

    Regis's sole remaining apartment is now subject to civil proceedings over mounting debts from unpaid condominium fees and property taxes. Despite the imminent threat of judicial foreclosure, Globo Esporte reported that he still retains hope of one day returning to the property.

Serie A
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Fluminense
FLU
Vasco da Gama crest
Vasco da Gama
VAS
Serie A
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Corinthians
COR
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Chapecoense AF
CHA