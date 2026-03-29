Reece James sent 'unbelievable' message by England rival Tino Livramento amid competition for right-back spot

The intensity within the national camp has naturally increased as players vie for a ticket to the summer tournament. Acknowledging this heightened atmosphere, the defender noted that everyone is desperate to secure their place. "To some extent, there is more edge in this month's games, because everyone wants to play at the World Cup," Livramento explained. "It's nice to get called up but it's even better to be on the pitch. I've had to wait numerous times in the past for my opportunity. All I'm focused on is that chance to impress."