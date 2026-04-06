Reece James return date for Chelsea set as England handed World Cup lift

James has enjoyed a statistically impressive campaign for Chelsea, registering 27 Premier League appearances with two goals and five assists before his enforced spell on the sidelines. His importance to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy was further solidified by a long-term contract extension running until 2032, reflecting his status as a cornerstone of the project. Having already earned 22 caps for England since his debut, his tournament experience from Euro 2020 is viewed as essential for a squad aiming to go one step further on the world stage.