'Doesn't care about records' - Lionel Messi's selflessness hailed by Rodrigo De Paul after Argentina captain's hat-trick heroics at World Cup
Record-equalling heroics for Argentina
Following a spectacular start to their World Cup campaign, Argentina have shown they remain a formidable force. De Paul was quick to laud Messi after the Inter Miami star scored three goals in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Algeria.
By finding the net three times, the 38-year-old equalled Miroslav Klose's legendary tally of 16 tournament goals. The veteran forward delivered a masterclass during his 80 minutes on the pitch, accumulating 57 touches and registering four shots on target.
Furthermore, he recorded 81% pass accuracy and provided two key passes. However, his teammate emphasised that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains entirely grounded despite these stunning individual statistics.
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Prioritising the collective group
Speaking to reporters, the dynamic midfielder detailed exactly why the forward is so vital to the squad as they dream of securing back-to-back global titles. Having lifted the prestigious trophy in Qatar four years ago, the South American giants are heavily reliant on their talisman to replicate that historic triumph.
De Paul highlighted the captain's selfless attitude, explaining that collective achievements will always supersede personal milestones for the iconic attacker. "It's an advantage to have Leo, because of how he manages the group and leads it forward, because of who he is," De Paul explained. "He doesn't care about individual records, he prioritises the group and for us that's incredible."
Indispensable leader of the squad
This unmatched influence was also highlighted by fellow midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who firmly shut down any suggestions that the national side could function effectively without their famous number 10.
The Liverpool star made his feelings abundantly clear about the forward's immense impact on the dressing room. He posted: "There is no words for Messi! It someone thought that this team was better without Leo… it became clear that he is the most important".
The reigning champions currently sit top of Group J on goal difference, having secured three vital points in their opening fixture to set the pace.
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What next for Messi and Argentina?
Looking ahead, Lionel Scaloni's men will next face Austria on June 22 in Dallas to decide who controls the top spot in the group, following the European side's 3-1 victory over Jordan. Afterwards, Argentina will conclude their group stage campaign against Jordan. If their star man can maintain this sensational form, defending their world crown remains a distinct possibility.