‘Record not broken’ - Bruno Fernandes told 21st ‘assist’ doesn’t count as ex-PGMOL chief reacts to history-making Man Utd goal

The football world was ready to crown Bruno Fernandes as the new king of playmaking after he reached 21 assists for the season at the Amex Stadium. Yet, former PGMOL general manager Keith Hackett has sensationally waded into the debate, suggesting the Manchester United star's contribution should not have been officially credited.

Taking to social media to voice his disapproval of the decision, he wrote: "This is clearly not an assist therefore record not broken."

The retired referee's intervention has sparked a heated debate regarding the criteria used to award assists in the English top flight, especially when history is on the line.