Rebels United: Why the legend of Eric Cantona still holds strong at Man Utd and beyond

At a time when professional football has long been polished to perfection and players mostly run streamlined through the spotlight, the name Eric Cantona seems like a relic from another era.
Now 58, the Frenchman is best known for his time at Manchester United, where he ushered in a successful era from 1992 to 1997, albeit in a way that didn't always conform to the status quo and, in one memorable case, overstepped the line.
Cantona was a player who did not seek to please - he is the personification of GOAL's new Rebels United series
