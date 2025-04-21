Revealed: The horrifying reason Victor Lindelof was forced to leave Man Utd's clash vs Lyon as defender's wife reveals couple's three-year-old son 'split his entire head open' and required surgery
Victor Lindelof had to leave the stadium during Manchester United's Europa League clash last Thursday due to a horrific family emergency.
- Lindelof left Old Trafford midway through Europa League clash
- Defender's son suffered a horrific accident at home
- Swedish star returned to Man Utd team by Sunday