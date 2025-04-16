'Really disappointed' Mary Fowler confirms season-ending ACL injury as Man City star joins Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood & Vivianne Miedema on sidelines
Mary Fowler has joined the likes of Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Vivianne Miedema on Man City's ever-growing injury list after rupturing her ACL.
- Fowler limped off during Man City's FA Cup exit
- Worst fears confirmed as Australia star ruptures ACL
- Joins Hemp, Greenwood & Miedema on injury list