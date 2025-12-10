'Really dangerous' Lennart Karl has ‘something you can’t teach’ as Vincent Kompany & Co sing 17-year-old’s praises after another record-breaking Champions League display

On a night where the Bundesliga giants found themselves in a precarious position as they trailed 1-0 to Sporting CP at the Allianz Arena following a shock Kimmich own goal, it was their teenage wonderkid who once again provided the catalyst for a vital 3-1 comeback victory.
In doing so, Karl achieved a feat that eluded even the greatest names in the competition's history at his age. By firing home the decisive goal in the 69th minute, cushioning a Konrad Laimer cross before lashing a finish past Rui Silva, the teenager became the youngest player in Champions League history to score in three consecutive matches, aged just 17 years and 290 days. It is not the first European record he has set during this breakthrough season for the Bavarian giants.